EWSU Takes First Steps For Potential Water Rate Increases March 20th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Board voted to approve a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for proposed water rate increases over the next three years.

The petition is the first step for a water rate case with the IURC, which starts a potential 10-month process for the rate increases. The three-year rate increases, starting in 2019, could see water rates increased by around 13 dollars from the current water rates. The water rate increases, proposed by the EWSU, would see around a 5-dollar increase in 2019, another 5-dollar increase in 2020, and a 3-dollar increase in 2021.

EWSU attribute the water rate increases towards the funding needed for the Refresh Evansville project, which started in 2017. The project is set to replace older water mains and pipes throughout the city of Evansville that has aged over the years, with some up over 90 years old. The EWSU is looking to replace up to 1000 miles of waterworks throughout the city.

Once the petition is filed, the EWSU will be establishing public hearings within the next two months. The IURC could host their own public hearing in Evansville later in the year. EWSU anticipate that the IURC could decide the water rate increase by the fall of this year.

