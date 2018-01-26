Home Indiana Evansville EWSU Projects to be Discussed at Second Annual Refresh Evansville Event January 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Upcoming water and sewer construction projects in Evansville will be highlighted at the second annual Refresh Evansville event.

It will be held on February 8th from 8 to 10 in the morning at the CK Newsome Center. The event gives potential contractors, subcontractors, and residents to learn about upcoming projects.

The city of Evansville will also discuss local requirements related to ordinances, licensing and diversity goals.

Some of the project types anticipated over the next five years include water and wastewater plant rehabilitation, additions or replacements, and sanitary sewer construction.

