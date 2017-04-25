44News | Evansville, IN

EWSU to Host Public Meeting on Design, Construction of Pump Station

EWSU to Host Public Meeting on Design, Construction of Pump Station

April 25th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is hosting a Public Input Meeting for the design and construction of the Effluent Pump Station. The purpose of the meeting is to gather community input on the amenities residents enjoy as a result of the restoration work involved with the construction of the pump station.

The pump station is proposed to be built within a corridor of existing pipe, which includes Sunset Park, Sunrise Park and Kids Kingdom. Due to the proximity of these parks to the effluent pump station, public input is being sought.

This meeting is set for Tuesday, May 2nd at the C.K. Newsome Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

