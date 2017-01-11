EWSU Fixes Massive Sinkhole That Shut Down Road

City Officials shut down an Evansville road after a sinkhole opened up right in the middle of it. Early Wednesday morning concerned drivers were calling dispatch to report the sinkhole on East Franklin Street.

Evansville Water and Sewer employees worked all day to fix the issue. Wednesday afternoon, workers on scene said Franklin would be re-open to drivers. Evansville water and sewer officials say the sinkhole occurred after a 15-foot section of clay pipe collapsed, “The larger sewer pipes that we have, it does have age to it, the sewer gas erodes concrete, it just weakens it’s unpredictable as to where to something going to occur,” said EWSU Director Allen Mounts.

East Franklin is not a heavily traveled road — but a warehouse in the area was thrown for a curve as drivers had to find an alternative route to make deliveries, “They have to go out of their way a little, it doesn’t stop business but it is inconvenient,” said Max Happe.

Workers were on scene early in the morning and throughout the afternoon fixing the mess. Mounts says the water department inspects all smaller lines but larger pipes like the one that caused the sinkhole take more time to inspect.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments