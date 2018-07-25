EWSU files lawsuit against McCurdy Apartment owners

A fight between the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and the developers of the McCurdy Building Apartments has reached a logical head. The Ziemer, Stayman, Weitzel & Shoulders law firm filed a lawsuit in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on Wednesday on behalf of EWSU against the owners of the historic McCurdy Building over unpaid water bills, among other violations.

The suit revolves around an open geothermal system on the building which the suit alleges has illegally dumped millions of gallons of wastewater into the city’s pipes.

Detailed in the lawsuit is a pattern of behavior that skirts around rules and regulations. The filed suit alleges that the McCurdy developers did not get the permits to use an open loop geothermal system with the city’s pipes. To use the city pipes with the geothermal system, the EWSU says there is a 60,000 tap fee. That fee was not paid.

Over the course of 4 months, three different liens were filed by EWSU against the McCurdy Building owners and developers over unpaid bills. EWSU claims they had to estimate the amount of those liens because they could not get access to read the meters.

That changed in July of this year when McCurdy developers allowed EWSU officials into the building. After that visit, the liens were updated and now reflect a total of $861,938.

That amount is just some of the damages the EWSU is looking to get back. As well, the EWSU is asking the court to foreclose on the building and have money from the sale of the property go toward the lien payments.

The Kunkel Group is responsible for the development and they have declined to comment at this time.

As well, the city and utility are not commenting.

For a full look at the court document follow the link below.

EWSU LAWSUIT DOCUMENT

