EWSU Explains Sewer Backups From Saturday Night’s Storm

Heavy rainfall Saturday night caused more than just flooding in Evansville. The city of Evansville’s sewer system reached maximum capacity, resulting in many backups into some homes.

Joe Notter who lives on Evansville’s East side says while he was about to let his dogs in, he noticed his basement floor was flooded with about a foot of water. Notter says, “The sewer system gets to a capacity and so there’s no where for this water to go and so for us we have a septic tank that’s supposed to push out the water but unfortunately in this case it seems like the sub pump actually broke.”

Officials from the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they have been working hard since last week to avoid any potential problems. EWSU Superintendent Harry Lawson says Evansville alone has 92 lift stations that became full, resulting in a slower system for residents. Lawson says, “We can only hold so much water so we were pumping as much as we could at the two waste water pumps that we have. We have two different water sheds in Evansville in the East and the West and two treatment plants.”

Lawson explains, those who have septic systems will most likely run into more slippery situations whenever a flood arises. He says, “That water table infiltrates into the sewer system and also septic systems. If folks have septic tanks they will find that they have a problem too and that basically their toilets will not flush as well as they normally do.”

EWSU says they have drastically decreased the number of backups since yesterday. Those who are still having problems are encouraged to call EWSU.

Comments

comments