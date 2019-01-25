EWSU Crews Respond to Four Water Main Breaks

Evansville Water and Sewage Utility crews are working to fix water main breaks in the city. Friday, crews responded to four breaks in city limits.

According to officials, cold weather often causes a big problem across the Tri-State. They say figuring out where many of these pipes are is the tough part.

EWSU Director Allen Mounts says, “We really have no way of predicting it or where they are going to occur at. We still have a lot of old pipes in the ground. We’re working on replacing those through refresh Evansville. We have hundreds of miles of pipe that are 90 plus years of age, and they do break.”

Utility crews responded to 100 water main breaks in January 2018 alone.

EWSU officials say water main breaks will become less common as the Renew Evansville project progresses.

Comments

comments