EWSU Board Greenlights Water Main Project Along Weinbach

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Board gives the greenlight to start work on the water main along Weinbach Avenue. The board received approval for the $5.2 million it will take to complete the project.

The 12,500-foot long water main on Weinbach has needed upgrades, and that will happen as part of the Refresh Evansville Project.

EWSU maintains more than 1,000 miles of water lines, 600 miles of those lines are cast iron pipes, that are on average 90 years old.

The Refresh Evansville Project is an ongoing operation, and will take decades to complete.

For more information about this project, visit Refresh Evansville, or call EWSU at (812)436-7846.

