Home Kentucky Evyn Hendrickson Fights Back to Lead Postseason Push May 21st, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Few thought Union County High School senior pitcher Evyn Hendrickson could come back as quickly as she did.

She suffered multiple facial fractures from being hit with a line drive in April.

The one who always believed was Hendrickson herself.

Her goal since the incident was to be back in time for the UCHS softball postseason run.

She is set to accomplish her goal and start Monday’s game against Henderson in the district tournament.

Her leadership never left, even without being in the circle.

Comments

comments