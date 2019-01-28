EVV Reports High Travel Numbers in 2018

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) is kicking off the new year with the highest numbers in passenger travel its had in more than a decade.

In addition to passenger counts on the rise, the average fares at EVV have seen a decrease which positions the airport as one of the fastest growing and most competitive in the area.

In 2018, EVV’s annual traffic grew by nearly 7%. In the same year, EVV totaled 235,082 passengers that departed from the airport.

Nate Hahn says that EVV achieved a 10% growth in traffic in the second quarter alone. Hahn assumed the role of EVV’s Executive Director at the start of this year.

“We are very pleased with our growth and EVV’s position within the air travel market,” said Hahn. “Our region continues to respond to the additional capacity that we’ve added over the last four years, and we remain grateful for this support that allows us to continue digesting new growth, sustaining, and then growing some more.

This growth in numbers all comes during a transitional period for EVV as it just completed its terminal modernization project. The project wrapped up in December of last year and has included improvements such as centralized screening with dedicated TSA PreCheck and new post-security amenity rooms with pet relief areas.

Hahn says that ultimately the airport remains focused on increasing nonstop service to destinations across the country.

