Home Indiana Evansville EVV Regional Airport Says The Holiday Weekend Was Quiet November 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Things were quiet during the Thanksgiving Holiday according to one airline official at the Evansville Regional Airport.

Passengers coming and going through the Tri-State did not experience any delays through the area. However, one traveler says that’s not always the case when it comes to traveling around this time of the year.

Chuck Seligman, traveling through the Evansville Regional Airport, explains, “It’s been pretty busy going through airports. Overall I don’t think the busiest time has set in yet. It sounds like there some bad weather coming in so I’m glad to be getting out before that hits.”

The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is one of the most popular times to travel. Some tips to remember when traveling, especially during the holidays, arrive at the airport at least one or two hours before your flight.

Also, be sure to have all your paperwork and your I.D. ready and finally, be patient while checking in for your flight.

