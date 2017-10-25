Home Indiana Evansville EVV Regional Airport Lifts Carpet On Third Phase Of Renovations October 25th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

It wasn’t a traditional groundbreaking, on Wednesday the Evansville Regional Airport invited some special guests to list the carpet on the third phase of renovations.

The first phase of renovations is focused on moving the administrative offices to a new addition. Phase two focuses on façade updates. The third update is what officials say the people will care about most: improving the passenger experience.

Airport officials say they plan to improve traveling through a number of the steps. It all revolves around creating one central checkpoint instead of two. In addition to creating a dedicated TSA PreCheck line, airport officials believe the new checkpoint will open up the rest of the facility. They will move and improve the current restaurant to behind the checkpoint so people don’t have to reenter through security if they want to dine. Other additions to the terminal include: a new business center, a baby changing station, and a pet relief area.

What was celebrated on Wednesday was the regional city money that will found a portion of the total project. Governor Eric Holcomb says that the money being used to bolster the airport will cause a ripple effect for the region.

