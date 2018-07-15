EVV Pre-Check Lane Speeds Up Boarding Process

Travelers in Evansville now have a chance to get through the airport faster.

Today marked the first day for the pre-check line at the Evansville Regional Airport. The pre-check line saves people time by allowing them to speed through the security without removing their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, or jackets.

Airport officials say the first day has been fantastic and passengers have been pleased with the new screening area.

Shane Richardson explains how much time he saved today by using the new process, “It definitely streamlined it a lot this morning. I know we got in there and the line was just ridiculous and the last time I was there I think it was an hour and a half to get through security and this time it was like twenty minutes.”

TSA will be hosting a ribbon cutting to officially celebrate the new checkpoint at the end of July.

