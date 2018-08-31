EVV Names Nate Hahn as New Director

The Evansville Vanderburgh Airport Authority Board of Directors have appointed a new airport executive director.

Effective January 1st, 2019 Nate Hahn will replace Doug Joest. December 31st, Joest will be stepping down after eight years.

Joest began his career at EVV as a finance manager in 2007 and was later named executive director in 2010. During his tenure, he is credited for many milestone airport improvements.

Joest played a key role in securing funding from the state’s Regional Cities as part of a $20 million terminal renovations project.

Engelbrecht said the board of directors has been working with Joest and Hahn on a succession plan in anticipation of Joest’s retirement.

Hahn is a graduate of Purdue University’s aviation program. The Indiana native started his career Midland, Texas, before joining EVV in 2011.

