EVSC’s Summer Health Program Application Deadline Approaching

Students who are interested in applying for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation and Deaconess Health Science Institute program should hurry up.

The Health Science Institute is a two-week program, where students from Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, or Warrick County can learn about the medical field.

HSI llows current high school sophomores or juniors to experience first-hand medicine and gives them insight into a variety of medical careers. During the program, students will stay on Deaconess’ campus, interact with healthcare professionals and watch a variety of procedures throughout the hospital.

Students will learn about several areas of medicine, including Surgery, Cardiology, Radiology, Phlebotomy, Obstetrics, Gerontology, Physical Medicine, Anesthesia and Holistic medicine.

Students will also take field trips to Purdue University to see its pharmacy and veterinary medicine programs, IU School of Medicine, Riley Hospital for Children and Eskenazi Health Complex, which is a burn unit and level one trauma center.

The students who attend HSI will receive one semester of high school credit.

Applications are due by January 13th at 4 p.m. Only 28 students will be accepted for the program. For more information and to apply, visit HSI Deaconess.

Comments

comments