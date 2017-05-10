EVSC’s Paul Neidig Named IHSAA Assistant Commissioner

Paul Neidig, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Director of Athletics, will serve as an assistant commissioner for the Indiana High School Athletic Association. His appointment is effective July 1, according to a release.

Neidig will fill the vacancy left by Assistant Commissioner Phil Gardner, who is retiring June 30. He was one of nine finalists interviewed for the position.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the Indiana High School Athletic Association and our member schools as the Assistant Commissioner,” Neidig stated in a release. “I have had an amazing career at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and now I look forward to the opportunity to focus on the mission and vision of the IHSAA.”

