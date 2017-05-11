EVSC’S New Tech Archery Taking Aim At Nationals

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s New Tech Institute archery team could be on target to win a National competition. More than a dozen members of the team are headed to Louisville for the national archery competition starting on Friday. The archery team placed 10th in the state competition and New Tech will solely represent EVSC at Nationals.

Students who place in the top 25% qualify to compete in an International competition, “That’s what I’m aiming for, I’m wanting to do that because that’s going to be a first and last time thing if I make it. For us seniors it’s kind of emotional because it’s something we’ve invested a lot of our time into,” said Juli Wolfe.

The competition begins Friday in Louisville and runs through Sunday. Good luck to EVSC’s New Tech archery team!

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments