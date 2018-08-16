EVSC’s Hangers In Running for $25,000 Giveaway

State Farm will be giving away $25,000 to 40 charitable organizations in the country, and one local non profit is still in the running.

The EVSC store Hangers has been ranked in the top 20 for the past couple days, but they need people to keep voting.

Hangers provides clothing and hygiene products for about 2,200 EVSC students, so every little bit helps. $25,000 could help them provide clothing to as many as 250 students.

August 24th is the deadline for voting.

Click here to cast your vote for Hangers for the $25,000 reward.

