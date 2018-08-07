EVSC will Refrain from Holding Teacher-Led Religious Clubs

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has convinced an Indiana elementary school to refrain from holding a teacher-led religious club.

A letter was sent to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation by FFRF when it was brought to their attention that EVSC is sponsoring the Fellowship of Christian Students. This is a teacher led religious club aimed at students at Daniel Wertz Elementary School.

FFRF explained to EVSC that the three district employees organizing and leading have no business exploiting their official capacity as district representatives to lead this religious club. They say it’s in violation of the Establishment Clause

“It would be disingenuous to argue that the club is student-initiated or student-run, especially given the young age of the students at Daniel Wertz Elementary,” FFRF Staff Attorney Ryan Jayne wrote in a letter to the school district on May 11. “There is no doubt that the club’s organizers are acting in their official capacities as district representatives when they promote and lead this religious club.”

The legal counsel representing EVSC sent a letter on July 30th informing FFRF that “no school in Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will have a teacher-led Christian students club in the academic year 2018-19 or thereafter.” FFRF says they applaud EVSC for upholding its obligation to preserve the constitutional rights of their students by keeping religious influence out of the sphere of public education.

Comments

comments