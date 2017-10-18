Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Virtual Academy Enrolling Students For Spring 2018 October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The EVSC Virtual Academy is enrolling students for the spring semester, starting in January 2018. Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, who want to take online classes can register for the program.

The Virtual Academy has both full and part-time online classes for students in 9th through 12th grades, and full-time for Kindergarten through Eighth grade.

