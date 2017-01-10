Home Indiana Evansville EVSC to Utilize Virtual Option for Recent Snow Day January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

To ensure students make up their assignments for the recent snow day, the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation will utilize its Virtual Option to make up for missing a day of school on January 5th.

Students will be given their virtual lessons Tuesday, January 17th and they will engage in the lessons throughout the week with the help of their teachers through virtual office hours.

Assignments will be due Tuesday, January 24th. Students who do not complete these virtual assignments will be marked as absent. Students can do the work on their own time and they can also make use of the school while it is open before and after classes.

Many of EVSC’s community partners offered their facilities Wi-Fi and devices for student use.

The list below is a partial list of those community partners:

– The Boys and Girls Club

– The Dream Center

– Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (all branches)

– YMCA

– Carver Community Center – Available Monday-Friday

– Local churches

Comments

comments