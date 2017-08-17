44News | Evansville, IN

EVSC Updates Bosse Track Condition

August 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Bosse High School plays its first football game of the season Friday night at Enlow Stadium. However, work to resurface the track at the stadium still has weeks to go before it’s finished.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says the top surface of the track hasn’t been placed yet but should be within the next week.

After that, the surface has to cure for up to two weeks. Officials are considering options to move future games in case of bad weather while the track cures. They say Friday night’s game shouldn’t have any impact on the condition of the track.

