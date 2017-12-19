EVSC Unveils OptIN Program

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation unveils the OptIN program that is designed to help students identify opportunities available after high school.

OptIN stands for Opportunities through Partnerships that Transform and Inspire. It’s designed to educate EVSC students on post-secondary and career options that will match their interests and strengths.

Executive Director BJ Watts, former EVSC teacher, will lead the OptIN program. Alex Burton, OptIN program manager, will work with students one-on-one to help identify their interests and develop their skills for success.

This program is designed to help students build essential, transferable skills necessary for today’s jobs and those in the future that align with students’ interests and strengths.

Comments

comments