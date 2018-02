Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Terminates Contract of Teacher Accused of Molestation February 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Justin Wolf, the third-grade teacher accused of child molestation, is no longer an employee of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. The school board voted Monday night to terminate Wolf’s teaching contract.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged child molestation took place over the course of a few weeks in Wolf’s classroom at Scott Elementary.

Wolf is due back in court in April.

