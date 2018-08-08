EVSC Superintendent Welcomes Students at McCutchanville Elementary

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation kicked off the 2018-2019 school year this morning.

We were at the new McCutchanville Elementary School in Evansville to watch the kids come into the brand new $25 million facility.

The kindergarten through 6th grade school is designed to hold 1,000 students, and facility is expecting between 700-800 new students.

Families and buses began dropping off students around 7:00AM, where they were greeted by superintendent David Smith at the front door.













