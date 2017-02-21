Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Suicide Prevention Awareness Training Already Ahead of House Bill 1430 February 21st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana Bill regulating suicide prevention training and awareness in Hoosier schools is one step closer to becoming law.

Indiana House Bill 1430 would require suicide prevention awareness training for faculty and staff dealing with 7th-12th graders.

For the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, this bill wouldn’t mean a thing.

The school corporation has already been training its faculty in high schools and middle schools for two years and has just moved onto training int its elementary schools.

“While it’s hard to believe that at that young of an age you may be concerned about it,” said Jason Woebkenberg, “We can’t take any chances on something so serious.”

The bill will now head to the Senate for consideration. If it becomes law, the training would start after June 30th, 2018.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments