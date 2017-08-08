EVSC Students Prepare to Head Back to School

After nearly 10 weeks of summer vacation EVSC will be back in session starting Wednesday. That includes all 39 schools in the corporation. EVSC officials say back to school is a busy time, but also exciting.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith has a message for students and parents who have the butterflies before Wednesday.

Dr. Smith says, “We’re ready for you and we want to see you succeed and we’re going to do anything and everything it takes to help each and every child be successful that’s my promise to you so embrace the anxiousness that little extra burst of energy, know we are ready for you and you’ll be in great shape.”

Smith says teachers can be just as anxious as students on the first day of school. More than 20,000 students in the county attend a school within the EVSC.

