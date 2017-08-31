Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Students Learn About Ivy Tech’s Early College Program August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville will be hosting an early college program with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation. Students will have the opportunity to find out what they need to do for a successful college career.

Students will be able to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and an Associate’s degree, or 60 hours, toward a Bachelor’s degree.

Last year, 22 out of 28 seniors earned an Associate Degree, remaining students averaged 45 college credits.

Students can choose from several studies, including Business, Criminal Justice, Automotive Technology, Construction Technology, and more.

You must fill out an application online at Early College – EVSC Schools, or request a copy to be emailed. Students will also need a recommendation from a teacher and an interview, if necessary.

Parents and students will be notified of acceptance by mail.

For more information, visit Ivy Tech Community College.





