EVSC Students Help Build Mickey’s Kingdom

Students from Evansville spent their Saturday helping build Mickeys Kingdom Park.

Around 15 students from Cedar Hall Community School, spent their morning volunteering for Mickey’s Kingdom Build. EVSC employees joined the students for a day of giving back but, they weren’t the only ones there – many people from the Tri-State came out to lend a helping hand.

Catie Taylor, volunteer chair for Mickey’s Kingdom explained “Oh my gosh it’s fantastic. On a rainy day we were hoping to have a good turnout, we had a line actually out the door this morning, lot of good support and a lot of excitement as well.”

The final day of building Mickey’s Kingdom is Sunday and volunteers are still needed. For ways to get more involved with Mickey’s Kingdom, you can follow the link below.

Click Here To Visit Mickey’s Kingdom Website

Comments

comments