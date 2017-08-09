EVSC Students Heading Back To School

It’s back to class for students across the Tri-state. And school officials say the first day went smoothly. Drivers started the day early, checking buses and running more than 200 routes in the EVSC. Many local schools organized welcome lines to greet students.

The Mayor and several local leaders took part in the Million Father March at McGary Middle School to make sure students start off the school year strong.

City leaders with the Million Father March also welcomed students at Caze, Lincoln, and Glenwood schools.

And EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith was on the west side greeting students at West Terrace Elementary School.

