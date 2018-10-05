Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Students All Smiles at Fall Festival Friday October 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

With the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival coming to close EVSC students are taking a day off to enjoy the last two days of the street festival.

Lines were full of eager children waiting to ride of the many rides at the festival. Students also brought their appetites as they chowed down on food like mozzarella sticks, cotton candy brain sandwiches and so much more.

The final day of the Fall Festival is Saturday and it’s also Parade Day.

Floats will travel down West Franklin Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m.

