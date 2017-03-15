EVSC Students Advance to National Business Competition

Seven students from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation advance to the Business Professionals of America national conference. These students will be among 5,000 high school students competing at the national competition. The national competition will be in Orlando, Florida from May 10th to the 14th.

The students who qualified to compete at the conference include:

– Dane Hancock, 5th place in Fundamental Desktop Publishing and 3rd in Digital Publishing, North

– Ashlyn Thompson, 3rd in Prepared Speech, North High

– Kade Fleming, 5th in Digital Publishing, North High

– Claudia Eder, 2nd in Medical Office Procedures, North High

– Trinity Head, 2nd in Extemporaneous Speech, Reitz High

– Emma Woods, 1st in Business Law and Ethics, Reitz High

– Kennady Livers, 4th in Desktop Publishing, SICTC

After competing against nearly 1,500 students at the state level this week these students advanced to the national competition. In order to advance, students had to finish in the top two for teamed events, the top three for judged events and the top five for written or computer tests.

There’s also an “open contest” where students who place in the top 10 are recognized with the option of attending the national competition.

