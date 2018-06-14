EVSC Student Tours Capitol Hill

An EVSC Early College High School student is one of 25 students chosen among 3,100 competing students to receive a private tour of Capitol hill.

Kanin Bender was able to meet members of Congress as well as get a front row seat to the inner workings of the federal government.

Bender was chosen after entering his project “The Evansville Bingo Riot of 1945” into the National Contest for National History Day.

500,000 students took part in the National History Day program this year. They completed projects in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Once completed, they were entered into a contest at the local level.

Less than one 1% of projects advance to the national contest at the University of Maryland at College Park in the Washington D.C. area.

“To make it to the National Contest is a remarkable achievement,” said Dr. Cathy Gorn, NHD executive director. “It requires a superb level of research and critical thinking skills. I am confident we will continue to see great things from all of these students because the skills learned through competing in NHD help prepare students for success in college and career.”

A full list of 2018 National History Day winners can be seen at their website here: nhd.org/winners

