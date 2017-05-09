EVSC State Of The Schools Addresses Evolving Education
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation continues to work on innovative ways to engage students in the learning process. That was a major focus of Superintendent Dr. David Smith’s state of the schools address this afternoon.
The EVSC is having to adapt to the way students learn and the corporation is doing that with a new comprehensive approach, “GAIN” is what it is called and the concept is based off of years of research on how students learn best.