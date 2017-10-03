Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Special Needs Students All Smiles at Special Kids Day October 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The second day of Fall Festival is in full swing, but Tuesday is also many peoples’ favorite time of the week– it’s Special Kids Day.

Over 50 buses of EVSC special needs students arrived earlier Tuesday for a few hours planned just for them. Kids with disabilities could have a few months to check out the rides, food, and try to win some of the prizes at their own pace.

A number of local businesses, like Vectren, allow some employees to take the morning off so they can volunteer.

“Such a special three or four hours that they look forward to every year. I think if we didn’t have another event all week, this is the best thing that we do all week, I think,” says Fall Festival Special Kids Chairman Tom Fleenor.

Special Kids Day has already wrapped up, but a number of volunteers say this is their favorite part of the festival.



