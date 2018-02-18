EVSC Schools First In-Class Make Up Day

Even though its Presidents Day, Evansville School Corporation schools will be in session tomorrow. Due to the numerous snow days EVSC schools received after the snow storm in January, the students are having to make up snow days on days that would regularly be scheduled days off. The school corporation is using a combination of in-class and virtual make up days from the five days snow days they received in January. EVSC school have already had two virtual make up days, but this will be the first in-class make up day. Another virtual make up day will be held on March 3rd and the last in class make up day is scheduled for April 20th.

