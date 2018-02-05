EVSC says Goodbye Class Rank, Hello Weighted GPA

Big changes are coming for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

Goodbye class rank, hello weighted GPA.

EVSC Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Velinda Stubbs says, by making these changes students will have more of an incentive to take a harder course, or a class they’re interested in.

“Students often feel that by taking those more difficult courses they felt they were perhaps jeopardizing their grade point average,” said Stubbs.

With the school board’s approval of the high school weighted grades proposal, there will be four things students will see change for the 2018-19 school year.

A weighted GPA will be used for all freshmen through seniors. Courses will retroactively be weighted for the class of 2019, and class rank is eliminated.

Stubbs says these changes are designed to help students, not hurt them.

With the program’s approval by the board, work will begin to work out details for a distinguished fellowship program that will begin for the class of 2022.

“Our goal is to really recognize those students who really are the top of their class in a variety of ways,” said Stubbs. “And have really demonstrated both academically and throughout their school community that they deserve that very special recognition. “

