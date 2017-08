Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation releases progress on the renovations at Bosse High School’s track. Wednesday, the first layer of asphalt was applied.

The EVSC approved bids for the work back in June This project is the first one as part of the “Keep Bosse First” campaign.

The $1 million bid was awarded to Deig Brothers Construction. The goal is to have everything finished by the beginning of the 2017-18 football season.

Comments

comments