EVSC To Refrain From Holding Teacher-Led Religious Clubs

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is refraining from holding teacher-led religious clubs inside their schools.

In April, the Freedom From Religion Foundation received a tip that a Fellowship of Christian Students club was led by a teacher at Daniel Wertz Elementary. And with the school year starting tomorrow, the EVSC may not be sponsoring religious clubs.

Ryan Jayne, Freedom From Religion Foundation attorney, says faculty members should not be permitted to run or organize religious clubs and doing so is a violation of the Establishment Clause.

“As a public school, the teachers have an obligation to remain secular,” says Jayne. “So, we reached out to the district and pointed out the problems. We asked they disband the club, and we did not get a definitive answer on whether they were disbanding the club per say, but they did give us assurances that there would not be teacher led religious clubs in the future.”

In their original statement, the FFRF sais it convinced an Indiana elementary school to refrain from holding any teacher led religious clubs.

However, the EVSC released a statement saying, “The Freedom from Religion Foundation has grossly misrepresented EVSC’s response with their recent statement, ‘The Freedom from Religion Foundation has convinced an Indiana elementary school to refrain from holding a teacher-led religious club.’ While we certainly understand the separation of church and state, the EVSC confirmed the right of students to express their religious beliefs in three separate communications with this organization. Understandably, adult supervision is an appropriate and necessary expectation whenever students gather in our schools.”

Jayne says the organization remains committed to ensuring the separation of church and state.

“Even if it’s voluntary, public school teachers can’t set up a religious club,” says Jayne. “It send a message to students that this teacher prefers this one set of religious beliefs. And of course teachers can do that in their private life, but when they’re operating as a teacher, as an agent of the government, they out of the religious discussion, they can’t be endorsing one particular religious belief.”

44News reached out to the teachers involved at Daniel Wertz Elementary but did not hear back.

