EVSC Proposes Two Solar Fields

Taking steps to become more green its becoming a reality for the EVSC. The school corporation has plans to install two solar fields that officials hope will help the system become a net zero over time.

The first proposed solar field would be at the Southern Indiana Career and Tech Center, and the second would be at the Plaza Park International Prep Academy.

Electricity produced by the panels would be pumped back into the grid, and EVSC would get a credit for that electricity.

The goal if the program is to eventually produce enough electricity to balance the amount used by the school system.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith says, “At this point in time, we don’t anticipate putting more solar fields out there. It was a very expansive study to make certain that we took many things into consideration, including first the size of the school building, and then the cost of the utilities at that particular building because we needed to make certain that it would actually be a net zero proposition.”

Once the initial cost of the solar fields is made up, EVSC could see a yearly savings of nearly $300,000.



