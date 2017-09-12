44News | Evansville, IN

EVSC Plans Options Fair For Eighth Graders

September 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will get a chance to learn about the district’s innovative programs through a special event next month.

The EVSC is holding an Options Fair for area eighth graders and their families. It’s set for Wednesday, October 11th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center on Lynch Road.

This will give students a look at the enrollment options for high schools. Those include five half-day programs and the EVSC Virtual Academy.

There will be booths for information and conferences with teachers and current students in the programs.

For more information, click here.

