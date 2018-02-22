Home Indiana EVSC Officials Plan to Work with Schools on National Walkout February 22nd, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana, Kentucky

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials say they are aware of a national student walk-out that is scheduled to take place on March 14th.

The walkout is in response to recent school shootings and threats and is being organized by the Women’s March group.

In a tweet posted Thursday, EVSC says it plans to work with schools and student leadership groups to help find a way for students to gather in a peaceful and organized manner.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



