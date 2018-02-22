44News | Evansville, IN

EVSC Officials Plan to Work with Schools on National Walkout

EVSC Officials Plan to Work with Schools on National Walkout

February 22nd, 2018 Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials say they are aware of a national student walk-out that is scheduled to take place on March 14th.

The walkout is in response to recent school shootings and threats and is being organized by the Women’s March group.

In a tweet posted Thursday, EVSC says it plans to work with schools and student leadership groups to help find a way for students to gather in a peaceful and organized manner.

Amanda Decker

Amanda Decker

44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.