EVSC To Offer Summer Engineering Camp

Students can sign up for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Summer Engineering Camp. This summer camp allows students to explore engineering-related fields at the EVSC’s Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center’s iEngineering 2.0 Summer Experience Camp.

This two-week, half-day camp is for current seventh and eighth graders, and is set for June 4th through June 15th, 2018. The camp will focus on topic related to engineering, manufacturing, and architecture.

In addition to a field trip to an area manufacturing company, students at the camp will learn about:

• Soldering

• Basic electrical circuits

• Robotics

• 3D scanning and printing

• CNC machining

• Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software

• Career awareness in science, technology, engineering and math

• Architectural fundamentals

• Electro-magnetic motors

• Introduction to engineering concepts

The summer camp is $40 per student. To register go to EVSC Schools and click on the iEngineering link at the top of the page under ‘Summer Experiences’.

Students must register no later than April 9, 2018.

