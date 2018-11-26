EVSC Off-Duty Officers Request Wage Increase

The Evansville FOP has released a statement in reference to the ongoing wage dispute between off-duty officers and the EVSC.

According to the release sent out by the FOP, officers working in the schools have not received a pay raise from the EVSC in eight years. The officers approached EVSC administrators in August of this year and requested a wage increase to bring the pay more in line with what other off-duty jobs pay.

The officers were informed by EVSC administration that their pay would increase from $25 per hour to $27.50 per hour. In September, the off-duty officers countered the offer with a proposed $5 dollar increase, which the EVSC chose to decline.

According to the release sent out by the FOP, EVSC says it is financially impractical for it to pay the officers more and that the EVSC would be better off hiring one or two additional full-time officers to the EVSC’s own police force.

On September 27th, the officers informed the EVSC by letter that if they refused to increase their rate to $30 per hour, the officers would have no choice but to engage in a walk-out beginning January 3, 2019.

The full release from the FOP can be read at the link provided: EVSC Press Release.

Comments

comments