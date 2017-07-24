EVSC Names Three New Athletic Directors

EVSC has named three new athletic directors for Bosse, Harrison and Central high schools, according to a release.

Michael Powless will be the athletic director at Central. Andre Thomas will serve as Harrison’s athletic director. Tom Bealmear will be the athletic director at Bosse.

“We are really excited to see where these three take athletics in their respective schools,” future EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen said. “They all have extensive coaching experience and love what they do. I know they will build upon the great foundations already in place at our high schools.”

Powless, who most recently served as the physical education teacher at Lodge, replaces Andy Owen. Owen will become the EVSC Athletic Director following the conclusion of Central’s football season. Powless served as an assistant boys basketball coach, head girls basketball coach, freshmen basketball coach, varsity track coach, and head boys track coach. He also served as assistant athletic director.

Thomas was a physical education and health teacher at North. Thomas replaces Bryan Speer, who stepped down as Harrison’s AD earlier this month. Thomas, a University of Southern Indiana graduate, has served as North’s head basketball coach and assistant athletic director since 2015. He was also the head football coach and head girls basketball coach at Bosse.

Bealmear was a physical education and health teacher at Harrison. He replaces Larry Cochren, who spent more than a decade with Bosse. Bealmear, a USI graduate, served as assistant boys basketball coach, head girls soccer coach and head girls basketball coach.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments