EVSC Names New Harrison Girls’ Basketball Coach

Harrison High School is getting a new coach. Ashley Hawkins will serve as the new head girls’ basketball coach.

The EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment Tuesday. Hawkins was most recently the assistant women’s basketball coach at the school.

Hawkins graduated from Miami University in 2009 with a B.S. degree where she also was a member of the school’s basketball team.

During her time as a player, Hawkins was second in career scoring at Henderson County High School with 1,961 points and was named twice to the Louisville Courier-Journal all-state 1st Team.

As a nine-year member of the girls’ basketball coaching staff at Henderson County, Hawkins helped lead the team to six regional championships, six appearances in state tournaments, seven district championships and helped the team advance to the Elite Eight three times.

As the girls’ basketball coaching staff, Hawkins helped lead the team to six regional championships, six appearances in state tournaments, seven district championships and helped the team advance to the Elite Eight three times

.

Comments

comments