EVSC Names New Central High School Basketball Coach

Central names Rodney Walker as the new head basketball coach. The EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment May 29th. Walker was most recently the junior varsity basketball coach at Central.

Walker graduated from the University of Southern Indiana in 2005 with a B.S degree and from Indiana Wesleyan in 2010 with an M.E.D. degree.

He is also a physical education teacher at Cedar Hall Community School. Coaching since 2002, Walker helped lead the team to a 4A IHSAA sectional championship.

Comments

comments