Home Indiana Evansville EVSC JROTC Honors Those Lost on September 11 September 11th, 2018 Katelyn Perrett Evansville, Indiana

The EVSC Junior Reserve Officer Training Program is among the groups honoring the people who lost their lives that day. Tuesday morning they gathered outside of Harrison High School. For many, it’s a moment forever etched into memory.

“I remember where I was at on 9/11 when it actually happened,” says Senior Army Instructor Jeff Lee. “Nowadays you find out well where were you?”

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on September 11th, 2001, in a terrorist attack that changed the country.

“It’s a big significant emotional event, and a lot of this on that day touched Americans in ways that they’ve never known before,” says Lee.

In the aftermath of the attacks, Americans came together and there was a sense of unity. 17 years later the lives that were lost are not being forgotten.

In Evansville, the EVSC Junior ROTC conducted a remembrance ceremony to honor those people including the playing of the national anthem, cadet speeches, and raising the flag to half-staff.

“I think it’s important for everyone to take time out of their day today to remember all those that we’ve lost and also to include all those service members and sailors and such that are now serving and still you know serving to protect our freedom,” says Lee.

Some of the cadets in the program were just a few months old at the time of the attack. Even though they can’t remember what day, it is influencing their future.

ROTC Christian Hardin says, “Whenever you go and grow up learning about it it’s something that just angers you and it makes you want to do something about it.”

Hardin is enlisting in the army when he graduates to help prevent attacks like this one from ever happening again.

“There’s a lot of ways that people in the army make their difference I guess whether it be with the supply and assisting, just doing intel, but I personally I just I want to be there and I want to know I was doing something to make a difference,” says Hardin.

Comments

comments