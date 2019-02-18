EVSC Invites Community to ‘Resilient Evansville’ Public Forum

February 18th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is inviting the community to its new sponsored event called Resilient Evansville.

Resilient Evansville is a collaborative moment committed to being a game-changer in how caring adults in our community help children and teens drive.

Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg will be visiting Evansville’s Ivy Tech on February 19th and 20th for a public forum. Dr. Ginsburg has dedicated his career to helping young people thrive, and help build resilience in young teens and children.

His presentation will start at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Reservations are not necessary for this event

