EVSC Invites Community to ‘Resilient Evansville’ Public Forum

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is inviting the community to its new sponsored event called Resilient Evansville.

Resilient Evansville is a collaborative moment committed to being a game-changer in how caring adults in our community help children and teens drive.

Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg will be visiting Evansville’s Ivy Tech on February 19th and 20th for a public forum. Dr. Ginsburg has dedicated his career to helping young people thrive, and help build resilience in young teens and children.

His presentation will start at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Reservations are not necessary for this event

Comments

comments