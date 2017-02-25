EVSC Hosts Teacher Recruitment Fair

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, held a teacher recruitment event. 40 soon-to-be teachers spent their Saturday with the EVSC learning about job opportunities.

Organizers say while many areas are experiencing a teacher shortage, the EVSC has always managed to find teachers. They say events like these help Evansville find quality employees.

Shannon Strieter says, “It is always important to us to have the very best candidates because we believe that every child, in every classroom deserves a high quality teacher.”

The event allows teaching students to attend professional development programs and participate in interviews.

